US NGO Aces 1st Zero-g Flight With Differently-abled Volunteers Aboard, 25,000 Feet Above

US-based non-governmental organisation AstroAccess completed its first test flight with a crew of 14 differently-abled persons who volunteered to take up astronaut training. According to the company, the test flight was conducted on November 15 and it included crew members from five different countries - Australia, Brazil, Spain, Germany and the US.

A special zero-G aircraft, which took off and landed at Ellington Airport in Houston, Texas, took the crew members to an altitude of 25,000 feet where they endured 18 parabolic manoeuvres.

Notably, this was a formal research flight ‘AA2’ onboard Zero-G Corporation’s aircraft which involved candidates who had mobility problems along with those who were hard of hearing and blind. The aim of the flight was to test the effects on space and disabled astronauts and figure out ways to mitigate them and improve their accessibility to suborbital missions.

Test conducted aboard the AA2 research flight

In its official release, AstroAccess revealed that the blind Crew tested an innovative set of tactile graphics to be added to cabin walls. This, according to the organisation, will allow both blind crew members and sighted crew members to stay oriented during emergencies and find emergency gear in zero gravity if the lights go off.

Moreover, the mobility and blind crew demonstrated that a disabled person can independently get into a launch seat and safely fasten the five-point seat harness, proving that disability would not be a barrier to space missions.

In addition to this, the deaf and blind crews demonstrated a system to enable improved speech understanding using SonicCloud’s innovative sound personalisation software. This software, per AstroAccess, allows the user to tailor the audio to their hearing ability, in conjunction with headphones of Sony, another collaborator in the project.

The deaf crew also worked on linguistics studies of intelligibility of American Sign Language (ASL) in the zero gravity environment. Notably, these tests would prove helpful in opening the gates of outer space, especially after the European Space Agency's (ESA) announcement of selecting the first parastronaut in Olympic medallist John McFall.

"From our time with Steven Hawking to our relationship with AstroAccess, Zero G believes that the only limits you have are the ones you place on yourself,” said Matt Gohd, CEO of Zero G Corporation, in a statement. “We are honored to share this amazing experience and the first steps to space with this extraordinary group of individuals. Space should be open to everyone.”