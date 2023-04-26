US VP Harris, S. Korean President Yoon Visit NASA's Goddard Center

Vice President Kamala Harris and Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk-yeol visited NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Tuesday to observe NASA's efforts in studying climate change. In a joint statement, Vice President Harris emphasized the urgent need to address the climate crisis, describing it as an existential threat to the world. She highlighted the importance of international partnership in utilising satellite technology to monitor the impacts of climate change on Earth, citing the example of jointly-built satellites that track air pollution in North America and Asia. The visit underscored the growing recognition of the role of space-based technologies in understanding and addressing the global climate crisis.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said that “the United States and the Republic of Korea have a long-standing partnership across our shared interests — including science and technology at the Moon, Earth science, aeronautics research, and more". “Our growing cooperation is proving that the future of space is collaborative and will strengthen our scientific discovery in space and on Earth for decades to come," Melroy added, as per a statement on NASA's website.

President of South Korea met with Korean-American scientists

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Goddard Center Director Makenzie Lystrup accompanied Vice President Kamala Harris and Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk-yeol on their tour, which included a meeting with Korean-American scientists and a briefing on the pivotal role of space in addressing climate change.

During their visit to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Vice President Harris and President Yoon had the opportunity to see the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, currently in construction. The telescope is expected to unlock the mysteries of dark energy and dark matter, as well as search for and capture images of exoplanets, while also exploring various aspects of infrared astrophysics. The tour highlighted the cutting-edge research being conducted by NASA in space science and its significance in addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change.