Venus, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn To Line Up Starting Tonight; Moon To Join Parade On June 23

Four planets of our solar system -- Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn -- will begin to fall in a line starting June 20 and, according to NASA, this line of the naked-eye planets will be joined by a crescent Moon on June 23. The agency said that this planetary breakup is the final stage of the close conjunction that started late last month. Starting tonight, all four of the said planets will start breaking apart and will appear increasingly spread out across the morning sky over the next few months. Later in September, Venus and Saturn will make their exits as morning objects for most observers.

NASA recommends spotting globular star clusters

NASA says that June is the perfect month to observe M13, which is one of the best-known globular star clusters and is also known as the Hercules Cluster. Globular clusters are defined as spherical collections of stars that are tightly packed together in their centers. According to the agency, the M13 itself has several hundred thousand stars. Interestingly, M13, which is also an extremely old star cluster is believed to have stars dating back to around 12 billion years, almost equal to the age of the universe itself.

Our Milky Way is estimated to have around 150 globular clusters that orbit outside the galaxy's disk and travel tens of thousands of light-years above and below its spiral arms. The agency says that this star cluster can be found in the Hercules Cluster which is high in the east in the first couple of hours after dark in mid-June.

To spot the M13, look for the bright stars Vega and Arcturus next to "the Keystone" constellation which makes up a part of the Hercules Cluster. "You'll find M13 about a third of the way between the two stars on the western, or leading, side of the Keystone," NASA says. Apart from the Hercules Cluster, the constellation Lyra, which is home to one of the brightest stars can also be easily spotted this month.

As you can see in the image above, Vega is the brightest star in the constellation which represents a lyre, or harp, played by the musician Orpheus in Greek mythology. According to NASA, Vega is the fifth brightest star in the sky and the second brightest in the Northern Hemisphere, after Sirius.