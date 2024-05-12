Advertisement

Aurora, or the Northern Lights, was the reason for talk on social media, and it can be seen in many countries. The view of these lights was beautiful and held the viewers. The aurora is a powerful solar storm that charges the atmosphere of the earth, which makes the aurora borealis one of the northern lights that can be seen across the poles of the earth.

It happens when the solar storm meets the magnetic field of the earth. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), this was the most powerful storm since 2003.

Many individuals clicked the pictures of nature’s marvel and posted them on social media applications and platforms.

Check out how the northern lights looked in different countries:

GUYS THIS IS INSANE

IM AT MY PARENTS HOUSE IN THE NORTH WEST OF FRANCE

AND THERE ARE NORTHERN LIGHTS

HERE

THIS IS THE MOST INSANE AND BEAUTIFUL THING IVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIGE pic.twitter.com/2cGVI83QNy — Rine ⁷ (@rinee_rin)

Northern lights being seen across Europe. Strongest solar storm in 20 years brings auroras. Poetry in motion

From UK and Space Station ..! #Auroraborealis #AuroraBoreal #solarstorm #SolarFlares pic.twitter.com/5qGdEo1HB7 — 𝑮𝒖𝒓𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒉 𝑴𝒂𝒂𝒏 (@iamgurpreetmaan)

Northern Lights in Edinburgh Scotland. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @thetycoontours @VisitScotland #NorthernLights #Edinbrugh pic.twitter.com/95E9u718WZ — Shahid Ajmal Malik (@shahid_ajmal)

Northern Lights dazzle UK🇬🇧 and US🇺🇲 after Solar storm



This is from Switzerland 🇨🇭#solarstorm #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/TCgysrVhHT — Sumit (@SumitHansd)

Last nights #aurora was absolutely stunning in #saskatchewan shot at the great Sandhills, Blumenfeld Church and Mendham #northernlights #canada pic.twitter.com/PvWnqGWN4b — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk)

NOAA issued a rare alert on Thursday, anticipating the effects to persist through the weekend. This unusual solar storm poses a substantial risk of disrupting communication, GPS, and satellite services. Elevated solar activity generates auroras that gracefully illuminate Earth's poles.