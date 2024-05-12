Updated May 12th, 2024 at 16:41 IST
Viral: Mesmerising Northern Lights Captivate Viewers Worldwide After Powerful Solar Storm | WATCH
Powerful solar storm creates mesmerising Northern Lights, captivating viewers worldwide, with stunning displays documented and shared on social media.
Aurora, or the Northern Lights, was the reason for talk on social media, and it can be seen in many countries. The view of these lights was beautiful and held the viewers. The aurora is a powerful solar storm that charges the atmosphere of the earth, which makes the aurora borealis one of the northern lights that can be seen across the poles of the earth.
It happens when the solar storm meets the magnetic field of the earth. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), this was the most powerful storm since 2003.
Many individuals clicked the pictures of nature’s marvel and posted them on social media applications and platforms.
Check out how the northern lights looked in different countries:
NOAA issued a rare alert on Thursday, anticipating the effects to persist through the weekend. This unusual solar storm poses a substantial risk of disrupting communication, GPS, and satellite services. Elevated solar activity generates auroras that gracefully illuminate Earth's poles.
