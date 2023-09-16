Virgin Galactic's Stunt Of Sending Fossils To Edge Of Space Draws Ire, Here's Why

The scientific community is fuming over Virgin Galactic's decision to launch fossils of ancient humans to the edge of space during its recent crewed mission. The company launched its fourth mission on September 8 and sent the fossils of extinct species - Australopithecus sediba and Homo naledi - to an altitude of 88 km, a stunt which is now facing the ire of archaeologists and palaeontologists.

[Fossils sent to the edge of space by Virgin Galactic. (Image: X/@LeeRberger)]

The experts are criticising this move by calling it an 'unethical publicity stunt' for putting such priceless remains at risk. Aboard the VSS Unity launched by Virgin Galactic were five crew members along with the 2 million-year-old A. sediba and the roughly 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh-year-old H. naledi.

'This is not science'

Sonia Zakrzewski, a bioarchaeologist at the University of Southampton is one of the experts who slammed Virgin Galactic and expressed her lividness over the permit granted to carry the fossils. "I am horrified that they were granted a permit. This is NOT science," she wrote on X reposting palaeoanthropologist Lee Berger's post.

In his permit request, which was approved by the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), Berger wrote that the reason for choosing the said fossils was that they have been extensively studied and are part of the mission to promote science and bring global recognition to human origins research in South Africa.

Notably, it was Berger's son Matthew who discovered the A. sediba's collar bone at the Cradle of Humankind paleoanthropological site in Johannesburg in 2008 when he was nine years old whereas a thumb of the Homo naledi was found in 2018 around the same site. It was Matthew himself who handed over the fossils in a pre-launch ceremony to Tim Nash, a South African businessman who was one of the five passengers aboard the VSS Unity.

Robyn Pickering, a geologist at the University of Cape Town, too, was furious over the idea as he said per Nature, "To treat ancestral remains in such a callous, unethical way -- to blast them into space just because you can -- there’s no scientific merit in this." Some also expressed their concern over the destruction of the fossils in risky spaceflight missions.

Yonatan Sahle, also an archaeologist at Cape Town University, went on to describe it as colonial and neocolonial research practices. In a September 13 statement, the European Society for the study of Human Evolution, said per Nature, "We do not see the scientific merit of this project and question the ethics of potentially damaging these unique materials. We urge the responsible stewardship and protection of these irreplaceable scientific resources."