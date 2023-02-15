Virgin Orbit Discovers Why First-ever Launch From UK Soil Failed In January

Virgin Orbit has discovered the prime cause for the failure of its ‘Start Me Up’ mission from the UK which launched on January 10. The mission took off from the Cornwall spaceport with nine satellites from different companies but all fell back on Earth as the second stage of the LauncherOne rocket shut down prematurely.

Virgin Orbit has an unconventional way of launching satellites as its modified 747 aircraft first takes off from the runway and the rocket attached to its belly then takes off after gaining momentum at a planned altitude. The ‘Start Me Up’ mission started well until the rocket was released from the aircraft and its second stage separated from the first. The LauncherOne is a two-stage rocket and each stage has its own Newton 4 engine.

Virgin Orbit finds out what went wrong

"The data is indicating that from the beginning of the second stage first burn, a fuel filter within the fuel feedline had been dislodged from its normal position," the company said in an official statement. "Additional data shows the fuel pump is downstream of the filter operated at a degraded efficiency level, resulting in the Newton 4 engine being starved for fuel. Performing in this anomalous manner resulted in the engine operating at a significantly higher than rated engine temperature," the statement further read.

The investigating team also found that this overheating caused a malfunction of the components of the rocket in its vicinity, which in turn, caused the second stage thrust to terminate prematurely and the satellites fell back to Earth.

Apart from 'Start Me Up' being Virgin Orbit's first mission in Europe, it was also the first-ever launch from UK soil. Moreover, it was named after a The Rolling Stones song by the same name that released in 1981. The company says investigation is on to find solutions that would help avoid another anomaly in the next launch mission. The next mission will take off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California, US for a commercial customer and details will be announced in the coming weeks, the company said.