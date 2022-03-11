Virgin Orbit Eyes 4th Successful Mission In Mid-2022; Readies 1st Orbital Launch From UK

California-based launch-providing company Virgin Orbit is set to make its first-ever orbital flight from the UK in the summer of 2022. In a statement released on March 9, the company revealed that the forthcoming mission would also be the first to carry a satellite developed in Wales by aerospace company Space Forge. Calling it a historic moment for UK space, Virgin Orbit said that the launch is a part of a joint UK-US mission to open the country’s first domestic spaceport in summer 2022 from Spaceport Cornwall.

Joshua Western, CEO of Space Forge said as per Virgin Orbit's statement, "We’re thrilled to be making UK history with our first launch". The company is reportedly aiming to test a new mini-space manufacturing factory called ForgeStar, which would bring products made in space back to Earth. "We will demonstrate the use of space for good through in-space manufacturing and reliable return and it’s brilliant that both Virgin Orbit and Spaceport Cornwall share our ambitions. This is the start of a great collaboration and we are so excited to see where it goes", Western added.

Virgin Orbit eyes fourth successful launch

Virgin Orbit, similar to the space tourism firm Virgin Galactic is part of the Virgin Group owned by billionaire Richard Branson and offers launch services to send small to medium-sized satellites into space. So far, Virgin Orbit has conducted four launches in total and has had success in three of them conducted in 2021 and 2022. The company has a rather unconventional way of launching satellites as unlike vertical rocket launches, Virgin Orbit uses a modified Boeing 747 carrier aircraft called Cosmic Girl. The aircraft is fitted with the 70-foot-long LauncherOnce rocket, loaded with satellites, under its wings which get propelled into space from a height of around 35,000 feet.

A report Space.com says that the company has goals for five successful launches this year three of which would take off from Mojave Air and Space Port and two from Spaceport Cornwall. Although the dates are not specified yet, the launches are targeted around the middle of the year, Space.com reported.