Virgin Orbit Lost 9 Satellites After Rocket Failure In 1st UK Launch; What Went Wrong?

Virgin Orbit's much-anticipated mission, which was its first from the UK, ended in a failure as its rocket failed to deploy nine satellites into the intended orbit. Named 'Start Me Up', the mission started with the company's Cosmic Girl, a modified 747 carrier aircraft took off from the Cornwall spaceport at 3:32 am IST with the payload carrying rocket LauncherOne attached to its belly.

Virgin Orbit does not follow the traditional vertical style to launch its rocket. Rather, it uses Cosmic Girl to first carry the rocket to an altitude of around 10.5 km (35,000 feet), build momentum and then release the LauncherOne which reaches space with the payload. The 'Start Me Up' mission, which was named after a song of the same name by iconic English Band The Rolling Stones, started strong but went downhill after the release of the rocket. Notably, this was technically the first orbital launch from UK soil and it carried the first satellite built in Oman and Wales.

What went wrong?

In an official release, the company revealed that the Cosmic Girl plane took off perfectly from the spaceport and reached its intended orbit to release the rocket. At around 4:40 am IST, the 70-feet-tall rocket was released from the plane following which it ignited its engine to head toward the target altitude of 555 km. Virgin Orbit says that the rocket quickly went hypersonic and successfully reached space then continued through successful stage separation and ignition of the second stage (the rocket had two stages with one engine each).

It was during the second stage ignition, when the rocket suffered an anomaly and ended the mission prematurely. LauncherOne was travelling at a speed over 17,700 km per hour when the failure occurred, per Virgin Orbit. Meanwhile, the mission teams are investigating what caused the anomaly and gave the company its first failure out of five payload-carrying missions.

"The first-time nature of this mission added layers of complexity that our team professionally managed through; however, in the end a technical failure appears to have prevented us from delivering the final orbit," Dan Hart, Virgin Orbit CEO said in an official statement. "We will work tirelessly to understand the nature of the failure, make corrective actions, and return to orbit as soon as we have completed a full investigation and mission assurance process.”

The mission was a result of the partnership between the European Space Agency, the UK space agency, a British company Space Forge, the US Department of Defense, the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to deploy several CubeSats and satellites to study the Earth's atmosphere.