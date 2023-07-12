Voyager Space Eyeing ISRO's Gaganyaan Crew Capsule For Missions To Starlab

Colorado-based Voyager Space announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Space and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) to explore ways to utilise ISRO's Gaganyaan spacecraft. In an official release, Voyager Space said that it will study the potential use of ISRO's Gaganyaan capsule to provide crewed flights to the Starlab station.

ISRO is currently working on the Gaganyaan program to send Indian nationals to space no earlier than late 2024. However, S Somanath, the Chairman of the agency, said that the first mission of the program, which is the abort test, will take place in August-end. As for Voyager Space, it is developing the Starlab space station with several other major companies like Airbus, Lockheed Martin and Nanoracks. Besides, the commercial space station is targeted for launch in 2028, giving ISRO sufficient time for foolproof tests of its Gaganyaan capsule.

(A simulated crew module for Gaganyaan; Image: ISRO)

"ISRO is excited about this technical collaboration with Voyager Space," said Mohan M, Director at ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre. "The collaboration between our organisations aligns with our future research goals, particularly in the field of microgravity experiments," he added. Clay Mowry, the Chief Revenue Officer of Voyager said, "This collaboration creates opportunities for joint exploration, research, and commercial endeavors across Voyager's enterprise and Indian space entities."

About the Starlab

(Artist's representation of the Starlab space station; Image: Starlab)

Since the International Space Station (ISS) is set to retire by the early 2030s, several companies are building their own private space station that will ensure human presence in the low-Earth orbit. One of these space stations under construction is Starlab. Voyager says that Starlab will be launched in a single flight in 2028 which would accelerate accessible science, research, and manufacturing opportunities for global customers. Back in December 2021, NASA awarded Voyager and Nanoracks $160 million to design and develop Starlab which will cater to the US space agency and others around the world.

Another space station coming up later this decade is The Orbital Reef which is being co-developed by Blue Origin, Sierra Space, Boeing, Redwire Space and Genesis Engineering. Texas-based Axiom Space is also building its Axiom Space Station and its first module is being targeted for launch in 2025.