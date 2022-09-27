WATCH: An Earth Telescope Caught DART Spacecraft Crashing Into An Asteroid 11 Mn Km Away

NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft has done its job as it rammed into an asteroid on September 27. At 4:44 am IST, NASA confirmed the collision into the asteroid named Dimorphos which was 11 million km away from Earth at the time of the impact. Dimorphos, measuring 160 metres across, orbits a bigger asteroid named Didymos (780 metres across) roughly one km away from it. The binary asteroid system was chosen as a test bed for demonstrating the kinetic impactor technology which could one day save Earth from an extinction-level space rock.

Don't want to miss a thing? Watch the final moments from the #DARTMission on its collision course with asteroid Dimporphos. pic.twitter.com/2qbVMnqQrD — NASA (@NASA) September 26, 2022

NASA shared multiple clips of the asteroid system caught by DART’s DRACO (Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical Navigation) camera which got destroyed after the spacecraft struck Dimorphos at 22,500 km per hour. A few days before the collision, the Italian Space Agency’s LICIACube, which accompanied DART in its journey separated from the spacecraft and will beam the aftermath images in a few days.

IMPACT SUCCESS! Watch from #DARTMIssion’s DRACO Camera, as the vending machine-sized spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos, which is the size of a football stadium and poses no threat to Earth. pic.twitter.com/7bXipPkjWD — NASA (@NASA) September 26, 2022

While we await for those images, the ATLAS project has successfully captured the historic collision from here on Earth. Short for Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, ATLAS is a NASA-funded project that scans the sky every 24 hours to detect near-Earth asteroids. In a short clip shared on Twitter, the asteroid in focus can be seen throwing out huge amounts of dust after DART’s impact.

ATLAS observations of the DART spacecraft impact at Didymos! pic.twitter.com/26IKwB9VSo — ATLAS Project (@fallingstarIfA) September 27, 2022

When will we see the on-site impact images?

The LICIACube spacecraft will beam the images of the impact's aftermath in a few days giving scientists a clearer idea of the mission's success. Since the mission teams have little idea about the asteroid, they do not know how much DART would change Dimorphos's orbit around Didymos. Didymos which means "twin" in Greek – was discovered on April 11, 1996, by researcher Joseph Montani of Spacewatch at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Tucson, Arizona.

Currently, ground-based telescopes will be used to further examine the crash site and the images will be released soon. Space-based telescopes such as Hubble and James Webb will also be used to photograph the event.