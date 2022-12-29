Last Updated:

Are You In Mumbai Or Bengaluru? Watch How Your City Looks From Space; NASA Releases Map

The International Space Station crossed the Indian subcontinent and through the skies of major cities including Mumbai and Bengaluru last week.

International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) makes several orbits of the Earth as its circles our planet every 90 minutes a day. Installed at an altitude of roughly 400 km, the orbital outpost transits several countries and recently made its pass over India.

A Twitter account named ISS Above You shared a clip dated December 22 of the space station crossing the Indian subcontinent and through the skies of major cities including Mumbai and Bengaluru. 

The handle also shared the flight path of the ISS showing the areas it transited over (beginning from the coast of Gujarat bordering Pakistan all the way to Sri Lanka through Tamil Nadu). While the station's passage seems relatively slow, it is worth noting that the football field-sized laboratory travels at a speed of over 28,000 km per hour. 

There are also several mobile apps that can help in tracking the space station whenever it crosses your area. ISS Tracker and ISS Spotter are some of the apps that even provide an option to set an alarm at the time the station is about to make a transit. 

Fun facts about the ISS

The ISS is made of several segments the first of which was launched aboard a Russian Proton rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on November 20, 1998. Managed by five major space agencies-- NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Russia's Roscosmos-- the ISS hosted its first residents (American astronaut Bill Shepherd and Russia's Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev) in 2000. It has the capacity of supporting a crew of six astronauts including some visitors. 

While living aboard the ISS is extremely challenging, astronauts are treated with breathtaking views, not to mention sixteen sunrise and sunsets that they witness in just a day. NASA says that the space station is extremely crucial for human understanding of space as it offers conditions for experiments not possible anywhere else. Besides, the results from the experiments conducted in microgravity would offer lessons for future space explorations and assist in humanity's ultimate goal-- becoming a multi-planetary civilisation. The station, however, is nearing its retirement and NASA has planned to decommission it by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean in 2031 to make way for private labs in space. 

