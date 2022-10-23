Watch: ISRO Makes Landmark Launch, Puts 36 Broadband Communication Satellites Into Orbit

In a historic milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 36 broadband communication satellites on Sunday for the first time on its heaviest rocket. ISRO launched the satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC- SHAR) in Sriharikota on board the space agency’s heaviest rocket Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3). On October 23, at 12:07 IST, the "LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission" was launched. This was after the ISRO started a 24-hour countdown from Friday afternoon.

LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission is completed successfully. All the 36 satellites have been placed into intended orbits. @NSIL_India @OneWeb — ISRO (@isro) October 22, 2022

In addition to this, the rocket's capacity to launch satellites weighing up to 8,000 kg has earned it the title of one of the heaviest. As per ISRO, the mission was carried out as part of a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL) and Network Access Associates Ltd., a company located in the United Kingdom (OneWeb Ltd). It is pertinent to mention that OneWeb is a private satellite communications provider.

Isro launches 36 satellites

According to a press release from OneWeb, “This launch by ISRO and NSIL is one of the biggest commercial orders by India’s premier space organization, and the first using the LVM3 rocket.” For the purpose of launching OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) satellites on board ISRO's LVM3, NSIL, a central public sector company under the Department of Space, had previously inked two launch service agreements with OneWeb, a company with headquarters in London.

Further, the release stated that OneWeb's satellites have successfully dispersed from the rocket over the course of one hour and fifteen minutes in nine phases, with signal reception on all 36 satellites verified.

Following the launch, the Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO, Somanath S said, “Today’s event is very historic to the country and the Indian Space Programme. This is the first-ever commercial launch of LVM3 with the heaviest payload to LEO”, as per the release. He further added, “The LVM3 was conceived primarily for launching geo-stationary satellites with a payload capacity of 4T, which can be used for launching 6T payloads for LEO.”

The chairman of ISRO also claimed, “This will pave way for more launches in the future.”

As per the media reports, the most recent rocket has the capacity to launch a four-ton class satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). LVM3 is a three-stage rocket that consists of a cryogenic stage, a liquid propellant core stage, and two solid motor strap-ons.

(Image: ANI)