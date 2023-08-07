Last Updated:

WATCH: ISRO Releases Chandrayaan-3's View Of The Moon As It Enters Lunar Orbit

ISRO, on August 5, announced the successful orbital insertion of Chandrayaan-3 comprising the integrated Lander Module (LM) and the Propulsion Module (PM).

ISRO

Views of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's onboard camera. (Image: ISRO)


ISRO has released a video of the Moon captured by the camera onboard the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. According to ISRO, the visuals show the Moon as it was during the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) sequence which was completed on August 5. The agency announced the successful orbital insertion of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprising the integrated Lander Module (LM) and the Propulsion Module (PM) into the lunar orbit ahead of the highly-anticipated landing scheduled at 5:47 pm IST on August 23. 

India inches closer to the Moon

Chandrayaan-3, India's third expedition to the Moon, launched aboard the LVM3 rocket from Sriharikota on July 14 as a follow-on mission of Chandrayaan-2 which launched on July 22, 2019. The mission included a lander-rover combination similar to its successor along with an orbiter which is still operational. ISRO aims to utilise the orbiter for Chandrayaan-3 which will last 14 Earth days or one lunar day. 

Chandrayaan-2 was a partly successful mission as ISRO successfully installed the orbiter, the Vikram lander, named after the father of India's space programme Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, lost contact a few kilometres above the surface and crashed onto the lunar surface. With Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is aiming for a soft landing on a 4 km X 2.5 km area at the lunar South Pole. This lunar region is an unexplored territory that is rich in ice and other resources. 

ISRO has had immense success in its exploratory missions despite operating on a shoestring budget (Chandrayaan-3 was built at Rs 250 crore; barring launch cost). With Chandrayaan-1 which launched on October 22, 2008, the agency discovered water in the southern pole, a milestone that gained global appreciation. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to make similar monumental discoveries if it manages to land on the surface, making India only the fourth nation to do so after the US, Soviet Union, and China. 

