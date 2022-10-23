Watch: ISRO Makes History As LVM3 Rocket Blasts Off Bearing 36 Commercial satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Sunday, made its maiden commercial launch of 36 broadband communication satellites on board the space agency’s heaviest rocket LVM3-M2. The countdown for which began early on Saturday at Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh and was launched a few minutes ago (12:07 am).

The rocket is dubbed as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites up to 8,000 kgs. According to ISRO, The mission was being undertaken as part of the commercial arrangement between NewSpace India Ltd and United Kingdom-based Network Access Associates Ltd (OneWeb Ltd).

