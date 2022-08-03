WATCH: NASA Offers Thrilling Elevator Ride Around Its SLS Rocket Launching Under Artemis I

While the Space Launch System (SLS) is getting prepared for its launch to the Moon later this month, NASA has offered a thrilling elevator ride offering stunning views of the rocket. The SLS will take off for its debut launch possibly on August 29 under the uncrewed Artemis I mission, the first of NASA's Artemis Program. The rocket is currently undergoing the final stages of preparations in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Take a ride on the Vehicle Assembly Building High Bay 3 elevator, and enjoy a stunning view of @NASA_SLS and @NASA_Orion, the rocket and spacecraft that will kick off humanity's return to the Moon with Artemis I. pic.twitter.com/h5mLx2ozWF — NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) August 1, 2022

Taking to Twitter, NASA's Ground Exploration Systems team shared a short clip of an elevator descending through the Vehicle Assembly Building and running back upwards offering a close view of the SLS rocket. When mounted with the Orion spacecraft, the entire rocket stands 322 feet tall.

NASA says that the Space Launch System is the result of its need for a heavy-lift rocket to send humans to deep space missions. According to the agency, SLS is designed to safely send humans and cargo to the Moon and beyond. The engineers have also ensured that apart from the lunar missions, the rocket is powerful enough to eventually send the heaviest and largest cargo to Mars.

For the Artemis I mission, the rocket has a payload capacity of 59,000 pounds (approximately 26,761 kg) and this capacity will eventually be scaled to over 80,000 pounds in the future (over 36,000 kg).

Launch of Artemis I

The earliest targeted date for launching Artemis I is August 29 when the launch window opens at 6:30 pm IST. If launched, the mission would last 42 days wherein the uncrewed Orion will be sent 70,000 km beyond the Moon, almost half a million km from Earth.

There is another launch window at 10:18 pm on September 2 which would result in a 39-day-long mission followed by September 6, which offers a launch window at 2:42 am for the mission that would also last 42 days. Following Artemis I, Artemis II would see a team of astronauts launch to the Moon, orbit the Moon for a few days and return to Earth without landing. However, the next Moon landing will be carried out during Artemis III which is targeted for launch in 2025.