Watch | NASA Orion's View Of Earth From The Farthest Point Since Apollo 17 Fifty Years Ago

NASA's Orion spacecraft was finally Moon-bound about two hours after lifting off atop the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis 1 mission on November 16. The world's most powerful rocket launched at 12:17 pm IST from the Kennedy Space Center commencing the uncrewed mission and thus a new era of space exploration under the Artemis Program.

After escaping the Earth's gravity and hopping on the lunar trajectory, Orion sent marvellous views of the planet gathered from the farthest point in space in the last fifty years.

New views of planet Earth from @NASA_Orion as #Artemis I journeys to the Moon. Orion is 9.5 hours into a 25.5-day test flight.

Taking to Twitter, NASA shared a short clip captured by the camera attached to Orion while it journeys to the Moon. According to the agency, these visuals are from the farthest point in space a spacecraft has ever been since 1972, the year of the last lunar mission, Apollo 17. Currently, on a 25.5-day journey, Orion was 9.5 hours into its flight when it beamed the pictures. As of 2:20 pm IST on November 17, Orion is over 1,96,000 km from Earth, over 27,88,62 km from the Moon and is travelling at a speed of more than 4,900 km per hour.

— Orion Spacecraft (@NASA_Orion) November 17, 2022

A few hours after the launch, when Orion was leaving the Earth's orbit, NASA shared another video featuring our planet's shining arc as seen from the spacecraft's rear-end camera.

As @NASA_Orion begins the #Artemis I mission to the Moon, the spacecraft captured these stunning views of our home planet.

While Orion has become the first spacecraft to reach such distance in the last five decades, it would also be the first to travel to the farthest point beyond the Moon. NASA revealed that it will come as close as roughly 100 km to the lunar surface and over 60,000 km beyond the Moon, becoming the first-human rated spacecraft to travel this far. Artemis 1, the first of the Artemis Program, lifted off after two failed attempts resulting from fuel leaks and issues around the SLS rocket engine. Now that the mission is underway, US President Joe Biden said it will "show America’s limitless possibilities to the world" by enabling the first woman and person of colour to step foot on the Moon.