Watch: NASA Shares Clip Of Stunning Northern Light Green Hues Captured From ISS

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared an impressive video of the night sky in which one can see the aurora borealis, popularly known as the "northern lights", from the International Space Station. The video has been uploaded to the social media platform, Instagram on March 30 (a day ago). The video, posted by NASA, has garnered so many likes and comments since Thursday, March 30. The post has recieved more than one million likes and over 3000 comments. Northern Lights or the aurora borealis, are beautiful dancing waves of light that have captivated people for millennia. Usually, people visit the northern parts of Sweden, Finland, Norway, Russia, Canada, mostly Alaska, and southern Greenland, to witness the beautiful natural light show. However, NASA has shared a video in which one can see the northern lights from space.

NASA's Northern Lights video amazed the Internet

Taking to Instagram, NASA shared a video of the northern lights which was taken from space. NASA captioned it and wrote: "Auroras are natural light shows caused by magnetic storms triggered by the Sun’s activity like explosive flares and coronal mass ejections (ejected gas bubbles)." In that Instagram post, they properly explained how natural light show occurs. The US-based space agency shared that Solar winds which carries the energetically charged particles from these events to Earth’s atmosphere.



Further, NASA kept on explaining and wrote: "When these particles seep through Earth's magnetosphere, a part of our atmosphere that protects us from solar and cosmic radiation, they cause substorms. These fast-moving substorm particles slam into our thin, high atmosphere, colliding with Earth's oxygen and nitrogen particles. As these air particles shed the energy they picked up from the collision, each atom starts to glow in a different color—causing the brilliant ribbons of light which weave across Earth's northern or southern polar regions."

In the video, one can witness the green hues of the northern lights dancing across the skies of North America. The curvature of the Earth is visible where the auroras in the atmosphere meet the darkness of space. Further, it moves towards the southeast across North America, which has revealed the bright lights of cities across the midwest United States. In those over 3000 comments, one of the users commented: "EARTH IS FREAKIN COOL MAN." Whereas, another user wrote: "I love the auroras borealis simply beautiful." Morever, many of them were really happy to see the northern lights and were amused witness the beautiful moment.