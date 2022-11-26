Watch | NASA Turns 'light Echoes' From Black Hole Into Sound Waves, Shares Video Online

Despite numerous instances of space exploration, the wonders of the black hole still remain a mystery to us. However, NASA attempted to unravel the marvels of the scary phenomena in a recent video. On Friday, the US Space agency turned the “light echoes” from the black hole into sound.

Sharing the sonification video, NASA in an Instagram post wrote, “Black holes are notorious for not letting light (such as radio, visible, and X-rays) escape from them. However, surrounding material can produce intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation. As they travel outward, these busts of light can bounce off clouds of gas and dust in space, like how light beams from a car’s headlight will scatter off of fog.⁣⁣”

NASA talked about the whole process in a recent statement released by the US space agency. NASA claimed that the “light echoes” are from a black hole in the “V404 Cygni” system. According to the space agency, The black hole is located about 7,800 light years away from Earth. NASA then went on to clarify that V404 Cygni is a system that contains a black hole with a mass of around 5 times that of the Sun.

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory imaged the X-ray light

According to NASA, the materials periodically generate a burst of radiation including X-rays. The X-rays travelling outward interact with clouds of gas and dust between V404 Cygni and Earth and are scattered at various angles releasing “light echoes”. NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory imaged the X-ray light echoes around V404 Cygni, the video of which was shared by NASA on Friday.

In the video, it can be seen that during the sonification, the cursor moves outward from the centre of the image in a circle. After the space agency shared the video of the phenomena on social media, the Netizens were floored by the marvels of the sounds. One Instagram user wrote, “Sounds like the waves of the ocean coming up on the sand beautiful the waves of the universe.”