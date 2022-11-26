Watch: NASA's Orion Spacecraft Enters Orbit Around Moon A Week After Artemis I Launch

NASA achieved a new feat with the Orion capsule as the spacecraft successfully entered orbit around the Moon on Friday. The Artemis I with the Orion Capsule was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 16, after the launch was delayed on numerous occasions. The main aim of the Mission was to prove that the Orion Capsule was functional and safe for humans so that it can carry future astronauts to Moon, for the first time since 1972.

NASA took to social media to share the video of the whole ordeal. NASA put out a tweet claiming that the Orion spacecraft was performing “a burn to enter a distant retrograde orbit around the Moon,” The Tweet reads, “The @NASA_Orion spacecraft is performing a burn to enter a distant retrograde orbit around the Moon, an orbit that is high altitude from the surface of the Moon and opposite the direction of the Moon travels around Earth. #Artemis”

According to a recent statement by the space agency, Orion will now fly about 40,000 miles above the Moon. NASA also claimed that it will take, “nearly a week to complete half an orbit around the Moon, where it will exit the orbit for the return journey home.” NASA also highlighted that the Orion spacecraft is set to break the record for “farthest distance traveled by a spacecraft designated to carry humans,” on Saturday.

'Habitats would be needed to support scientific missions': Programme head

Last week, the programme head of the Orion Lunar Spacecraft Howard Hu, told BBC that the project's ambition is to send humans to the Moon, for the first time since the 1972 Apollo 17 Mission. In a conversation with the BBC, Hu claimed that “habitats would be needed to support scientific missions.” He called the successful launch a “historic day for human space flight.”

After the recent success, Howard took to Twitter to thank the team involved in the whole ordeal. The tweet reads, “Thank you @LMSpace for a great demonstration of the Callisto payload - letting us speak with and send visual messages to @NASA_Orion in lunar orbit, 240,000 miles away from Earth!”.