WATCH: Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Spacecraft Approaches ISS With Unopened Solar Array

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft finally made it to the International Space Station (ISS) with loads of cargo for the astronauts. It lifted off atop the Antares 230+ rocket at 4:02 pm IST from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility and managed to give mission teams a scare shortly after.

About six-and-a-half hours after the launch, NASA informed that only one of Cygnus' solar arrays unfurled whereas the second one got jammed during deployment. The agency, however, said that the spacecraft had enough power to reach the ISS and that one array would be sufficient for rendezvous. On November 9, the ISS Twitter handle shared a video of Cygnus approaching the space station with a jammed solar array. Check out the video below.

The @NorthropGrumman #Cygnus space freighter is being powered by one of two solar arrays as it approaches the station today. The second solar array did not fully deploy after Cygnus' launch on Monday.

"To remain focused on the spacecraft’s arrival at the station, Northrop Grumman and NASA made the determination not to deploy the second solar array after initial attempts to deploy it were unsuccessful", NASA said in its statement. "The Cygnus team is gathering information on why the second array did not deploy as planned".

With over 3,700 kg of cargo sent by NASA, Cygnus was captured using the Canadarm2 robotic arm by NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada roughly 24 hours later. Once the astronauts have unloaded the cargo off Cygnus, the spacecraft will depart the ISS and crash into the ocean. The Cygnus spacecraft, named SS Sally Ride, was launched under the 18th resupply services mission per a contract between NASA and Northrop Grumman. Notably, the company shares a $14 billion worth of contract with SpaceX for ISS resupply missions till 2026.

We have liftoff!



The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft, named after the first American woman in space, has launched from @NASA_Wallops at 5:32am ET (1032 UTC). #CRS18

As for the cargo, it consisted of food supplies and science experiments that astronauts will work on for the next few months. The experiments, according to NASA, include studying ovarian cells extracted from cows, plant mutation and advancing human tissue printing research.