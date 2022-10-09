WATCH: SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Seen Arching To Space From An Airplane In Latest Mission

SpaceX, on October 19, launched its Falcon 9 rocket on another successful mission to loft two commercial satellites to orbit. The two-stage rocket lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:35 am IST carrying the Luxembourg-based Intelsat's Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 satellites. According to SpaceX, the booster used in this mission launched for the record-tying 14th time and landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

While every Falcon 9 launch puts on a thrilling show for onlookers on the ground, the view was equally spectacular from the sky if not more so. Taking to Twitter, a user named Rainmaker shared a video that showed the Falcon 9 soaring to space as seen from the cockpit of an airplane.

Elon Musk calls the sight 'beautiful'

The video has now gone viral with over thirty lakh views and even prompted a response from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who called the sight "beautiful".

This breathtaking video shows a Falcon 9 launch viewed from airplane cockpit at flight level



[📹 Edgardo German, HD: https://t.co/xuQjS16FF6]pic.twitter.com/xlXJGZhcM6 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 8, 2022

Beautiful — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022

This is the second time a Falcon 9 booster has flown for the 14th time, the previous one was launched to install the BlueWalker 3 communications satellite and 34 Starlink satellites. SpaceX's mission description says that the one for this mission has previously supported the launch of GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and 10 for Starlink.

About 33 minutes after the launch, SpaceX confirmed that the Galaxy 33 satellite has been installed followed by the installation of the Galaxy 34 satellite 39 minutes post launch. In an official statement, Intelsat said that the two payloads are "a new generation of technology that will provide Intelsat Media customers in North America with high-performance media distribution capabilities and unmatched penetration of cable headends", Space.com reported.

Notably, the latest mission marked the third for SpaceX in just four days as it also launched NASA's Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) followed by a Starlink mission this week.