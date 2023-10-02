Watch Studded With 12 Meteorites From 'Moon, Mars And Space' Breaks Guinness World Record

An exquisite watch manufactured by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet has set a new Guinness World Record for incorporating most meteorite inserts. The speciality about this watch is that it has been studded with meteorites that have come from Moon, Mars and Space. In this record-breaking watch, there are 12 inlays of different meteorite rocks. When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it’s called a meteorite.

With this record created, Jean-Marie Schaller, owner and creative director of Louis Moinet said that for his company, achieving a Guinness World Records (GWR) title is an exceptional recognition of our dedication to innovative watchmaking and pushing the boundaries of creativity. "It is the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration with outstanding partners. It also represents an ongoing tribute to the legacy of Louis Moinet and our unrelenting desire to push the limits of horology. We are proud of our achievement and determined to continue creating extraordinary watches that captivate the world," said Schaller, as per GWR report.

12 meteorites watch gets Guinness World Record

Guinness World Records posted a video showing this unique watch on Instagram, on September 30. The post's caption read, ''Most meteorite inserts in a watch. 12 by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet.'' In the timepiece, it included that 12 meteorites come from the moon, Mars, a host of asteroids, and a meteorite shower in Mexico. Les Ateliers Louis Moinet has named the watch ‘Cosmopolis'. The meteorites inserted in the watch are said to be ''extremely rare and valuable.''

According to Guinness World Records, each meteorite in the watch has an authenticated certificate issued by meteorite hunters who are part of the Meteoritical Society. The GWR has explained how this timepiece has been created. ''First, a design had to be considered that would be able to showcase the beauty of the 12 different meteorites while ensuring a contemporary aesthetic."

Further, the final design has turned out to be an 18-carat, rose-gold case with a diameter of 40 millimetres and held by a black wristband. This was followed by the process of meticulously cutting the meteorites. Sharing the difficulty level of designing this exquisite watch, manufacturing company Les Ateliers Louis Moinet told GWR, "Each meteorite presented a unique challenge due to the differences in fragility to avoid any loss during the cutting process."

The price of the watch is $246,901 which would be Rs 2,05,01,424 cr in Indian currency.