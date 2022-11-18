Watch: The Historic Moment When India's First Private Rocket Vikram-S Was Launched

The country's first private-sector rocket Vikram-S, a suborbital vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace, was launched on Friday, November 18 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. India successfully placed three satellites into orbit on a rocket under the mission named 'Prarambh' (The beginning). The rocket is completely developed by a four year-old startup, marking the entry of the private sector into the country's space activities, currently dominated by the state-run behemoth ISRO.

VIDEO: Congratulations India! A historic landmark under PM @narendramodi !

A turning point for Indian #StartUps! A new beginning for #ISRO!

First ever private Rocket “Vikram-S” is in Space.#OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/Los0kfjF0x — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 18, 2022

Notably, the rocket – Vikram-S is a befitting tribute to the father of the country's space programme Vikram Sarabhai.

#BREAKING | India makes history as Vikram-S, the nation's first ever privately built rocket, has successful launch. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/ai4GkfNKsA — Republic (@republic) November 18, 2022

Vital Stats of Vikram-S

The rocket weighs 545 kg

It has a diameter of 0.375 m

Peak vacuum thrust of 7 tonnes

Capable of transporting 83 kg payload

Image: ISRO

Notably, after the launch, the rocket achieved an altitude of 89.5 km and a range of 121.2 km. "I am happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh, The Beginning, by Skyroot aerospace," Pawan Goenka, the Chairman of the country's space regulator, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), said from ISRO's Mission Control Center.

According to Skyroot Aerospace, the rocket is one of the world's first few all-composite space launch vehicles' and has 3D-printed solid thrusters for spin stability. "It is powered by the solid-fuelled propulsion system of the Kalam 80 engine and has been developed at a record time of two years," said Skyroot.

Image: ISRO