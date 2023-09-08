We Are Living In A New Space Age: UK Space Agency Lauds India's Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1

The United Kingdom Space Agency has extended its congratulations to India on the resounding success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, hailing the country's unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and unparalleled perseverance. Professor Anu Ojha OBE, Championing Space Director at the UK Space Agency, praised India's remarkable achievements in space exploration, emphasising the global shift towards a new era of lunar and interstellar exploration.

'Chandryaan-3 and Aditya-L1 are evidence that we are living in a new Space Age'

"Congratulations to India on these amazing feats of engineering and perseverance. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 in the southern polar region of the moon, and the progress of the recently launched Aditya-L1 solar mission, are evidence that we are living in a new space age, with space agencies and companies across the world setting their sights on the Moon and beyond," he said in his message.

Professor Ojha further underscored the unique objectives of these missions. "This current crop of missions are focused on new areas of opportunity. In the case of Chandryaan-3, there are important scientific discoveries to be made about the presence of water on the lunar surface, which could support humans to live and work there for extended periods of time," he stated.

Professor Anu Ojha OBE, Championing Space Director at the UK Space Agency tells ANI, "The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 in the southern polar region of the moon and the progress of the… pic.twitter.com/cYFJUkSPkU — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

He lauded the Aditya-L1 solar mission, saying that it offers the prospect of expanding our collective understanding of the impact of solar events on the Earth's environment. "Aditya-1 presents the opportunity to add to our collective understanding of the impact of solar events on the environment around the Earth in which so many of the satellites which we depend upon for our communications and navigational services are operating," Ojha said.

Professor Anu Ojha reinforced the UK Space Agency's unwavering commitment to supporting international endeavours in space exploration. "The UK Space Agency is committed to supporting these international efforts and putting UK science and technology at the heart of some of the most exciting global exploration missions, for the benefit of our planet and its people," he asserted.

(With inputs from ANI)