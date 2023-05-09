Webb Telescope Discovers Rings Around Star That May Enhance Understanding Of Solar System

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has discovered three concentric dusty rings of debris around a nearby star that could help explain the early stages of solar system formation. Fomalhaut, a young star only 440 million years old, is located a relatively close 25 light-years from the sun and is one of the brightest stars in the sky, nearly twice the size of the sun and 16 times brighter. Webb's observations reveal that one of the rings around Fomalhaut, discovered in 1983, is similar to our own Kuiper Belt beyond the orbit of Neptune.

But the other two rings, recently observed and described for the first time in a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, are something different. One is closer to the star, yet still about 150 times the distance from the Earth to the sun, and is brighter than the other. According to a report from Sputnik, scientists believe that all three belts are filled with planetesimals, the material that eventually forms into planets, while the remaining material forms into asteroids and comets. The new findings provide insight into how planets are formed in the early stages of solar systems.

Here is what you need to know about planetesimals

Planetesimals are small, solid objects that are believed to be the building blocks of planets. They are typically several kilometers to tens of kilometers in diameter, and they formed from the dust and gas that surrounded young stars in the early stages of the solar system's formation. The term "planetesimal" comes from the Latin words for "small planet."

The process by which planetesimals form is known as accretion. As the dust and gas in a protoplanetary disk swirl around a young star, they begin to collide and stick together, forming increasingly larger and more massive objects. Eventually, these objects become large enough to exert a gravitational pull on their surroundings, allowing them to capture even more dust and gas and grow even larger.

As planetesimals grow in size, their gravity becomes stronger, allowing them to attract other planetesimals and form even larger bodies. Over time, these bodies can become large enough to be considered planets.

One of the key features of planetesimals is their composition. They are typically made up of a mixture of rock and ice, which can vary depending on their distance from the star and other factors. For example, planetesimals in the inner solar system are thought to be largely made up of rock, while those in the outer solar system are composed primarily of ice.

The study of planetesimals is important for understanding the formation and evolution of planetary systems. By analyzing their composition and distribution, scientists can gain insights into the conditions that existed during the early stages of the solar system's formation and the processes that led to the formation of the planets.

What is Fomalhaut?

Fomalhaut is a bright star located in the constellation of Piscis Austrinus, and it is one of the brightest stars in the sky visible to the naked eye. It is a relatively young star, estimated to be around 440 million years old, which is less than a tenth of the age of our sun. Fomalhaut is located in our cosmic neighborhood, about 25 light-years from the Earth, and it is roughly 16 times more luminous than the sun.

Here is what you need to know about the constellation Fomalhaut is part of

Piscis Austrinus, also known as the "Southern Fish," is a constellation located in the southern celestial hemisphere. It is one of the 88 modern constellations and was first cataloged by the Greek astronomer Ptolemy in the 2nd century AD.

The constellation is relatively small, covering an area of just 245 square degrees. It is bordered by several other constellations, including Aquarius, Capricornus, Microscopium, Grus, and Sculptor.

The brightest star in Piscis Austrinus is Fomalhaut. Other notable stars in Piscis Austrinus include Epsilon Piscis Austrini, Beta Piscis Austrini, and Gamma Piscis Austrini. The constellation also contains several deep-sky objects, including the globular cluster NGC 7318 and the planetary nebula NGC 6891.

Piscis Austrinus has a rich mythology associated with it. In ancient Greece, it was often associated with the sea god Poseidon and was said to represent his great fish. In early Christian times, the constellation was sometimes associated with the story of the loaves and fishes from the New Testament.