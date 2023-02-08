Webb Telescope Mistakenly Discovers Its Smallest Object Ever, A Photobombing Asteroid

A group of European astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have found the smallest object observed using the observatory, an asteroid from the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. This asteroid measures roughly 300 to 650 feet (100 to 200) meters in length and is the first such object measuring less than one kilometres. According to NASA, the scientists discovered it while examining the data gathered during the calibration of Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

The accidental discovery

(The asteroid shown as a tiny encircled dot; Image: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

“We-- completely unexpectedly-- detected a small asteroid in publicly available MIRI calibration observations,” astronomer Thomas Müller, at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany said in a statement. “The measurements are some of the first MIRI measurements targeting the ecliptic plane and our work suggests that many new objects will be detected with this instrument.”

Responding to a user's query about why NASA did not share the image on Twitter, the agency said it was difficult to make that dot clearly visible against the extreme background noise of the imagery since this was a "lucky, unexpected detection of a very tiny, faint dot of light from images originally designed for a different purpose". By this, NASA means that Webb is designed to scan a small portion of the sky and observe objects in that portion that lie millions and even billions of light years away.

Experts say that the observations were not meant to discover any asteroid as they were just calibration images of the asteroid (10920) 1998 BC1, which was discovered in 1998. "Our results show that even ‘failed’ Webb observations can be scientifically useful if you have the right mindset and a little bit of luck,” Müller stated. “Our detection lies in the main asteroid belt, but Webb’s incredible sensitivity made it possible to see this roughly 100-meter object at a distance of more than 100 million kilometers.”

With this result, astronomers are hopeful that Webb will contribute in the detection of many more new asteroids. NASA, meanwhile, said that more position data relative to background stars is required from follow-up studies to confirm that the object actually is an asteroid.