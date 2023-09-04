'We'll Meet Soon': NASA Astronaut AlNeyadi Bids Goodbye To Space

As the six-month-long NASA space mission comes to an end, UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has said a heartfelt goodbye to space on social media platform Twitter. Sultan AlNeyadi was accompanied by three other astronauts who have returned to Earth. Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, as well as Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, were part of this NASA space mission.

The 4 astronauts have had a splashdown off the coast of Florida days after Hurricane Idalia ravaged parts of the state. Notably, the United Arab Emirates’ Sultan al-Neyadi has become the first person from the Arab world to spend an extended time in orbit. Neyadi is well known for sharing interesting facts and insights related to his mission. He has kept his X followers up to date during this six-month space mission.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Neyadi wrote, "Space, this is not a goodbye. I will see you later, whether on a new mission to the ISS or a farther destination. I thank my beloved country for turning our dreams into achievements and all of you for your trust and affection. Wish us a safe return. We'll meet soon."

Four astronauts return to Earth

After a six-month stay at the International Space Station, on early Monday, September 4, the four astronauts returned to Earth, reported AP. While leaving the space station, they said that they would be taking hot showers, steaming cups of coffee and the ocean air on Earth.

Earlier, there have been speculations about their homecoming, which also faced some delays due to the poor weather conditions in Florida. However, they have given a spectacular middle-of-the-night show as the capsule streaked through the sky over Cape Canaveral toward a splashdown near Jacksonville, as per NASA's press release.

On a successful touchdown in Florida, the astronauts shared that it was incredible to be back. “You’ve got a roomful of happy people here,” SpaceX Mission Control radioed. Notably, a week ago, SpaceX launched another set of astronauts into space as their replacements.