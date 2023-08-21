What Are Key Differences Between Chandrayaan-3 And Chandrayaan-2?

India is eagerly anticipating the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. The soft landing is scheduled for August 23 around 6:04 pm, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is India's latest attempt to land on the Moon, coming four years after the Chandrayaan-2 mission crash-landed on the surface of the moon. Before the big touchdown, here are the key differences between the two missions.

Mission Objective:

Chandrayaan 2: India's second lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan 2, aimed to study the lunar surface, mineral composition, and water ice presence in polar regions. It included an orbiter, a lander (Vikram), and a rover (Pragyan).

Chandrayaan 3: Chandrayaan 3 intends to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon's surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the moon and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments to analyse the lunar soil. It includes a propulsion module, lander and rover.

Status:

Chandrayaan 2: Launched in July 2019, it successfully placed the orbiter in lunar orbit. However, the lander (Vikram) experienced a hard landing and lost communication during its descent, and the rover (Pragyan) was not deployed.

Chandrayaan 3: The soft landing is scheduled for August 23 around 6.04 pm. After the separation from the lander module, the propulsion module is placed in the lunar orbit.

Goals and Challenges:

Chandrayaan 2 faced the challenge of attempting a soft landing on the Moon, which is technically challenging. While the landing was not successful, the orbiter continues to provide valuable data from lunar orbit.

Chandrayaan 3 would attempt a successful soft landing. The propulsion module has a Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

Landers

Chandrayaan 2 lander had five thrusters and a limited capability to land at a 500x500 square meter area. It used pictures taken to assess landing.

Chandrayaan 3 lander has four thrusters and stronger legs. It has the capability to land at 4km x 2.5 km. It will use data generated by Chandrayaan 2 orbiter to land successfully. Furthermore, it has additional solar panels to generate power after landing.

Improvements

Chandrayaan-2: The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 was planned to be carried out in multiple phases. Certain unexpected variations in the performances of the Lander Module eventually resulted in higher velocities at touchdown, which was beyond the designed capability of the Lander’s legs, resulting in a hard landing.

Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-3 has been made more robust by improvements in Lander to handle more dispersion, improvements in sensors, software and propulsion systems, full level redundancies in addition to exhaustive simulations and additional tests being conducted towards ensuring a higher degree of ruggedness in the lander. Chandrayaan-3 in comparison to Chandrayaan-2 has been designed with the capabilities to autonomously handle a wide range of dispersion in order to achieve soft and safe landing.