What Did ISRO Scientists Take With Them To Tirupathi Temple Before Chandrayaan-3 Launch?

A day ahead of India's historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, a team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists visited Tirupathi Venkatachalapathy Temple in Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers. What caught the attention was the team carrying an object in a white-coloured bag on the temple premises.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 scientists carried a miniature model to Temple

The team including Scientific Secretary of ISRO Shanthanu Bhatawdekar carried a miniature prototype model of the Chandrayaan along with them to seek blessings for the successful mission. Simultaneously, ISRO Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath arrived at the Sri Chengalamma Temple to offer prayers and shared the details about the launch that will take place tomorrow (July 14).

While addressing the media, the ISRO chairman said, "Chandrayaan 3 launch is happening tomorrow at 2:35 pm by our very strong rocket LVM-3. Chandrayaan will start its journey tomorrow, after the launch it will reach around the Earth then it will travel towards the moon slowly over the span of one month. We are hoping everything will be alright and it lands on the moon any day after August 23. So, I needed the blessings of the Devi and therefore I came here to pray for the success of the mission," said

With Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is all set for its third lunar exploration mission as it will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the nation's abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. The launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3) rocket will take off on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, S Somanath shed insight on the journey beginning from Chandrayaan-2 to Chandrayaan-3 and said they have learnt the lessons from the last failed mission.

He said, "The objective of the Chandrayaan-2 was landing on the moon which could not be accomplished. We learned from that experience and reaching there was a great journey. The scientific objective of the orbital part is well accomplished. This time we are targeting the scientific objective of the Land and the rover must be accomplished which can be done only by the soft landing, and it is necessary for the next part of the mission. We have to note the failure of the last mission and have corrected this time."

ISRO's upcoming mission and targets