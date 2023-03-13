What Happens When International Space Station Faces Debris Amid Spike In Satellites?

The International Space Station (ISS), a monumental structure that has been orbiting the Earth since 1998, has faced a recurring threat from space debris, as per a report from Space.com. NASA's latest report, published in December 2022, revealed that the ISS has had to make evasive maneuvers a staggering 32 times since 1999 to avoid colliding with satellites and other trackable debris in space.

The impact of space debris is not a new phenomenon, with Russian Progress and Soyuz craft, as well as space robotics such as Canadarm2, being struck by micrometeoroids and debris in the past. The ISS has also not been spared, with even the wrap-around cupola window that provides a breathtaking view of Earth being affected. However, the situation is only worsening as the number of satellites launched into space continues to increase, elevating the risk of collisions with the ISS and among themselves. The problem of space debris has already resulted in astronauts taking shelter, cancellation of spacewalks, and the necessity of ISS avoidance maneuvers.

Is the growing number of satellites in space becoming a problem?

The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS), which hovers at a distance of roughly 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth, is becoming increasingly crowded with space debris. This surge can be attributed, in part, to the growing number of satellites being launched into space, as well as the preexisting presence of space debris.

According to NASA officials, longstanding guidelines require the ISS to undertake a maneuver if any satellite comes within a "pizza box"-shaped area surrounding the station's orbit. This space is approximately 2.5 by 30 by 30 miles (4 by 50 by 50 kilometers), with the ISS situated in the centre. Despite trackable pieces in that orbital plane being roughly 2 inches (5 centimeters) in diameter, even minuscule paint flecks can cause issues given the high velocities involved with objects in orbit.

In May 2021, agency officials noted that when projections indicate a tracked object may pass close enough to cause concern and the quality of the tracking data is considered sufficiently accurate, Mission Control centres in Houston and Moscow work collaboratively to develop a careful course of action for ISS avoidance procedures.