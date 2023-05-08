What Lies Inside Moon's Inner Core? Scientists Finally Have An Answer

Scientists have long questioned what the Moon holds within, deep down its surface full of soil and craters. A team led by astronomer Arthur Briaud of the French National Centre for Scientific Research in France finally has an answer, thanks to their latest findings published in the Nature journal.

To finally put an end to the debate about whether the moon's inner core is rock solid or liquid molten, the researchers gathered data collected from space missions and lunar laser ranging experiments to jot down important characteristics of Earth's natural satellite.

After noting traits like degree of deformation and density, they performed modeling with several types of cores to find which one of them was a right fit for the data assembled. At first, they found that the models showed that the Moon had an active overturn occurring deep inside its mantle. Then they realised that the lunar object's core resembled that of Earth, because of an outer fluid layer and a solid inner core.

Moon's inner core intrigues scientists

The modeling deduced that the outer core has a radius of about 362 kilometers (225 miles), and the inner core has a radius of about 258 kilometers (160 miles). It was also found that the inner core has a density of about 7,822 kilograms per cubic meter, which is extremely similar to the density of iron.

"Our results question the evolution of the Moon magnetic field thanks to its demonstration of the existence of the inner core and support a global mantle overturn scenario that brings substantial insights on the timeline of the lunar bombardment in the first billion years of the Solar System," they said. The team said that the results hinted that the Moon has an Earth-like core. With the results out and lunar explorations in full swing, scientists hope to confirm these findings with the help of seismic verification.