Scientists from NASA have deduced through a study why the outer shell of Europa, Jupiter's moon, rotates at a rate that is different than its interior. Strong evidence gathered in the study suggested that under Europa's icy shell lies a giant water body moving around the rocky interior of the moon. It is likely that the water might be pushing the shell, thus impacting the rotation of the moon's icy shell.

While it was known that the moon's outer crust rotates at a different rate, the recent computer modelling conducted by researchers indicated that the ocean currents of Europa might be facilitating the rotation of the shell. “Before this, it was known through laboratory experiments and modeling that heating and cooling of Europa’s ocean may drive currents,” said Hamish Hay, the lead author of the study and a researcher at the University of Oxford.

“Now our results highlight a coupling between the ocean and the rotation of the icy shell that was never previously considered. The work could be important in understanding how other ocean worlds’ rotation speeds may have changed over time,” Hay said, according to the NASA website.

NASA's Europa Clipper mission set to launch next year

Previously, scientists believed that the difference in rotation was caused by Jupiter's powerful gravitational force. However, the latest findings left researchers surprised. “To me, it was completely unexpected that what happens in the ocean’s circulation could be enough to affect the icy shell. That was a huge surprise," said co-author Robert Pappalardo.

"And the idea that the cracks and ridges we see on Europa’s surface could be tied to the circulation of the ocean below – geologists don’t usually think, ‘Maybe it’s the ocean doing that,'" Pappalardo added. Europa Clipper, NASA's mission to deeply study Jupiter's moon, is currently in its assembly and testing stage. It is slated to launch in 2024, and will start orbiting Jupiter in 2030.

It will revolve around the moon about 50 times to gather important scientific data. The key aim of the mission is to determine if ocean-occupied Europa is suitable for the origin of life. “And now that we know about the potential coupling of interior oceans with the surfaces of these bodies, we may learn more about their geological histories as well as Europa’s," Hay concluded.