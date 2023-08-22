Why Artificial Intelligence Is Critical To Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing

The hands of ISRO scientists will be tied on August 23 when the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission descends for a touchdown on the lunar South Pole. The entire landing sequence which would last 15 minutes, also called 15 minutes of terror, will be controlled by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Chandrayaan-3 mission team will have to watch from the sidelines at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) until the lander scans the proper site and makes a soft landing.

According to ISRO, the powered descent is expected to commence at 5:45 pm on August 23. Notably, this date could be postponed to August 27 if the landing conditions are unfavourable.

.... and

The moon as captured by the

Lander Imager Camera 4

on August 20, 2023.#Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/yPejjLdOSS — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023

Role of AI in making Vikram land on the Moon

The AI will use instruments like velocimeters and altimeters to determine the speed and position of the lander above the lunar surface. It will also scan the potential landing sites using its Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) and Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

Another crucial phase of the landing process is changing Vikram's orientation from horizontal to vertical, which ISRO chairman S Somanath recently said is one of the most complicated. According to Somanath, it is at this stage that Chandrayaan-2 encountered some problems last time. However, he said that the mission team has performed numerous simulations of this phase and trained the AI to be ready for it.

Somanath said that the velocity at the start of the landing process will be almost 1.68 km per second, but this speed is horizontal to the surface of the moon. The Chandrayaan-3 will be tilted almost 90 degrees and the AI will change its orientation to a vertical position using the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC). This is similar to NASA's Ingenuity helicopter on Mars which flies on its own without any commands from Earth. Tap here to read all about the landing process.

However, ISRO is not solely relying on AI as it has made Vikram robust enough to land even if its engines and sensors fail. Somanath revealed that more sensors have been added to the lander in case they fail while sensing the environment by the AI. Besides, scientists will also use AI for the analysis of vast amounts of data collected by the lander as well as the Pragyan rover it is carrying.

Notably, ISRO is getting assistance from the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA to establish contact with the Chandrayaan-3 components. ISRO will collect data using the 32-metre Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) when Chandrayaan-3 is in its field of view. Otherwise, it will be assisted by ESA's ESOC mission control centre in Germany, the Kourou ground station in French Guiana and the Goonhilly Earth Station Ltd in the UK. As for NASA, it has opened its Deep Space Network, three massive radio antennas, in Madrid, Canberra and California.