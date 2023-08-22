Why is the moon's south pole, Chandrayaan-3’s goal? Know here

Chandrayaan-3, if landed successfully on the Moon’s south pole, India will become the first country to do so and the fourth to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. Most lunar missions aim to land on the lunar south pole as it is home to a wealth of scientific secrets and cosmic mysteries.

Why is the south pole the aim?

The main goal of Chandrayaan-3 is to land a lander and a rover in the highlands of the Moon near its south pole and to show off end-to-end landing and roving capabilities. Chandrayaan-3's goals include conducting in-situ scientific research, developing and proving new technologies necessary for interplanetary missions, in addition to demonstrating safe and soft landing and roving capabilities on the lunar surface.

Dr. TV Venkateswaran, a scientist at Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and member of the public outreach committee of the Astronomical Society of India, explaining why Indian scientists want to land on Moon's south pole said, the lunar south pole has become a focal point for exploration due to its unique features and potential scientific value.

“It is believed to host a vast reservoir of water ice in permanently shadowed regions. The presence of water is of immense significance for future space exploration, as it can be converted into resources such as drinking water, oxygen and hydrogen for rocket fuel. Also, the permanently sunlit area in the region has a temperature of around minus 50 to 10 degrees Celsius, which provides better chemical conditions for the electronics onboard the rover and lander to work properly,” he said.

According to Venkateswaran, the terrain and geology at the Moon's south pole are distinct from other regions. Permanently shadowed craters provide extremely cold conditions that allow water ice to accumulate and persist. The unique geography of the south pole also creates regions of perpetual sunlight, which can be harnessed for solar power. The terrain varies from rugged landscapes to relatively flat plains, offering a diverse range of scientific opportunities.

Why is a region of lunar south pole permanently shadowed?

Dr. TV Venkateswaran, explained, “This depends on the Moon's geology. The Moon's axis is only slightly tilted relative to its orbit around the Earth. This results in certain areas near the poles being in permanent shadow. These shadows create extremely cold environments where temperatures can plummet to very low levels. These frigid conditions are conducive to preserving water ice for billions of years.”

Chandrayaan-1 suggested existence of water/ice on lunar south pole

India’s Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, has indicated the existence of water molecules in these permanently shadowed regions.

In addition, data from various lunar missions have given a clear indication of water molecules being present in the regions.

The existence of water/ice on the lunar south pole holds immense importance as it would be a critical resource for future lunar exploration. The found molecules can later be converted into breathable air, drinking water, and most importantly, hydrogen and oxygen for rocket fuel, eventually reducing the time and need to transport resources from Earth.