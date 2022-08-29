Why Is NASA Going Back To Moon With Artemis I Before Sending Humans To Mars?

NASA, the US space agency, has set a long-term goal to land on Mars. However, before landing on the fourth planet from the Sun and the second-smallest planet in the Solar System, the space agency wants to explore or simply wants to return to the surface of the moon. But the question arises if it wants to take a step forward to the future of space exploration, then why does it want to return to the only natural satellite before sending humans to Mars?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will launch the Artemis I mission on August 29 which will allow the landing of the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.

To accomplish its much-awaited mission, NASA has collaborated with commercial and international partners and established the first long-term presence on the Moon. If the US space agency successfully sends its astronauts to the moon, it would only be the second attempt after the first such mission was undertaken nearly five decades ago.

While addressing a press conference earlier this month, NASA administrator Bill Nelson responded to a question over its intention to return trip to Moon. He said the astronauts will land on the moon in order to learn the nuances of living, especially techniques of surviving.

"How do you keep humans alive in those hostile conditions? And we’re going to learn how to use the resources on the moon in order to be able to build things in the future as we go — not a quarter of a million miles away, not a three-day journey — but millions and millions of miles away on months and months if not a years-long journey," Nelson told reporters.

The goal of landing humans on Mars by 2033 was set by Obama

Besides, stating an updated reason for the return of humans to the moon, NASA mentioned, "We’re going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation. While maintaining American leadership in exploration, we will build a global alliance and explore deep space for the benefit of all."

It is worth mentioning it was Barack Obama, the 44th US President, who set the goal of reaching humans to Mars by 2033 and NASA said it has upheld the goal ever since. Meanwhile, explaining how it will allow landing on the moon, the US space agency said it will build an Artemis Base Camp on the surface and the Gateway in lunar orbit. These elements will allow robots and astronauts to explore more and conduct more science than ever before.

Image: AP