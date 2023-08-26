Why Was Chandrayaan-1's MIP Crash Spot On Moon Named Jawahar Point?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the landing point of Chandrayaan-3 will be called "Shiv Shakti Point." He also said that the place where Chandrayaan-2 landed crash-landed on the lunar surface in 2019 would be called "Tiranga Point."

"Chandrayaan-3 landed, that point was named as 'Shiv Shakti'. Shiv ki baat hoti hein toh Shubham hota he aur Shakti ki baat hoti hein toh mere desh ke Nari Shakti ki baat hoti he'...Chandrayaan-2 point was named as 'Tiranga'. The excitement generated by the success of Chandrayaan-3 has to be channelised to power scientific temper among youngsters," PM Modi said.

Interestingly, the place where the Moon Impact Probe of Chandrayaan-1 was crash-landed is named "Jawahar Point".

What is Jawahar Point?

Jawahar Point also known as Jawahar Sthal is the region near the Shackleton Crater on the Moon where Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Moon Impact Probe crash landed as designed to do so, releasing debris that was analysed by the orbiting spacecraft's science instruments. It coincided with the date November 14, the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru and was named Jawahar Point.

Chandrayaan-1 was the ISRO's first lunar mission launched on October 22, 2008. Chandrayaan-1 made a significant discovery by confirming the presence of water molecules on the Moon, especially in the polar regions. This groundbreaking discovery raised questions about the Moon's history and potential resources.

The orbiter was the primary component of Chandrayaan-1, equipped with 11 scientific instruments for remote sensing and analysis. Chandrayaan-1 also had Moon Impact Probe, which crash-landed on the Moon and sent back valuable data before its impact.

The Chandrayaan-1 mission, which launched in August 2008, experienced communication issues and was declared lost 10 months later. However, it still provided valuable data and insights into lunar science.

It laid the foundation for India's future lunar missions, including Chandrayaan-2.