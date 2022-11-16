Will The US Cooperate With China In Space After Artemis 1 Launch? NASA Chief Answers

We are officially into the new era of space exploration with the successful launch of NASA's uncrewed Artemis 1 mission on November 16 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. At 12:17 pm IST, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket blasted off to orbit with a roar as it generated a whopping 8.8 million pounds of peak thrust, surpassing every other launch vehicle in terms of power.

About two hours after the launch, the uncrewed Orion spacecraft mounted over the SLS rocket was propelled into a lunar trajectory and mission teams will now monitor the capsule for a little more than 25 days before its splash down in the Pacific Ocean.

We are going.



For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion fly together. #Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration. pic.twitter.com/vmC64Qgft9 — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022

As the mission progresses, NASA will collect loads of data on spaceflight and the technology that succeeded or needs to be upgraded for their usage in the future. However, the question now arises if the agency will share this data with its international partners, something which was asked during the post-launch press conference.

Will US cooperate internationally, especially with China?

During the post-launch briefing, NASA administrator Bill Nelson was asked if the US can cooperate with China in space exploration as the Artemis era has commenced. While the US is bound to share the data with countries that are part of the Artemis Accords, Nelson said that cooperation with China is indeed possible but he can't see any 'evidence' for it.

LIVE NOW: The @NASAArtemis I mission is en route to the Moon. Hear from NASA leaders on the events of this morning and what's next for @NASA_Orion. https://t.co/1BJ5v1mzt9 — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022

"I think it would be possible for US and China to cooperate. I hope so, but I see no evidence of that. To the contrary, what we have seen is a lack of visibility, secretiveness, lack of transparency," the NASA chief said. He recounted the recent incident where part of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket, which transported the third module of China's Tiangong space station, made an uncontrolled reentry and crashed into the Indian ocean. Nelson said that China did not share trajectory information of the rogue rocket debris which had an estimated mass of 22-metric tons, per CNN.

"Fortunately it came down in the Indian Ocean," Nelson said revealing that there was a chance the debris might have crashed into Greece or Saudi Arabia. "I wish I can give an optimistic point of view," he added recalling his recent conversation with a Chinese Ambassador who, according to Nelson said, "We can cooperate."

The NASA chief also revealed that during his talk with the Ambassador six months ago, he suggested that China must share information about the samples fetched from the Moon just like the US did after the Apollo missions. "That was about six months ago when we had that conversation, and nothing has happened," he added.