'Wolf Moon' To Be Visible In India Till January 21; Here's Its Story And Significance

Our planet witnessed a bright full moon that peaked after emerging in the early hours of January 18 and was marvelled throughout the globe. Named 'Wolf Moon', it emerged around 5:18 am (IST) this morning marking the first full Moon of 2022. According to NASA, the Moon will appear full for three more days until January 21. Many stargazers from around the world captured pictures of the Moon which has many names and is significant in different parts of the world for several reasons.

Why is it called Wolf Moon?

Although the Moon carries several names depending on the time of the year, the Moon emerging during this time of the year has a rather catchy name. According to NASA, it was named 'Wolf Moon' by the farmers of Maine in the US in the 1930s, who would hear the wolves howling at the Moon outside their villages amid the cold and deep snows of winter. In addition to this name, the Moon during this time is also called Ice Moon along with Old Moon. Besides, Europeans call it the Moon after Yule, which is a three-day winter solstice festival celebrated in pre-Christian Europe.

Significance of the Wolf Moon

Its name despite being inspired by a recurring event holds special significance in different cultures. According to NASA, this full Moon is Shakambhari Purnima for people in India, which is the last day in the eight-day Shakambari Navratri holiday that celebrates the goddess Shakambhari. Moreover, this Moon also corresponds to Paush Purnima, which is the last day of the Hindu month of Paush and the beginning of Magha. This Moon also marks the celebration of the Thaipusam Festival among the community of Tamil Hindus.

Besides, this Moon also holds significance for the people of Myanmar and Sri Lanka who celebrate the Ananda Pagoda Festival and Duruthu Poya, commemorating Siddhartha Gautama Buddha's first visit to Sri Lanka, respectively.

Netizens snap and share the Wolf Moon

Many stargazers snapped the Wolf Moon visible from their respective areas and shared the magnificent Moon emerging in the clear sky. Take a look at the pictures below.

Tonight’s #WolfMoon. The first #FullMoon of 2022 and conditions could not have been more perfect for capturing it from the rooftops of Belfast! 🌕 pic.twitter.com/4e4Ditgn54 — chris 📸 (@chrisneilmckay) January 17, 2022

Cormorants Fly Across The Wolf Moon at Rye Harbour, East Sussex pic.twitter.com/qiAz6GfS3v — Nigel Witham (@NigelWitham) January 17, 2022

