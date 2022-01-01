Wooden Satellite Being Developed By Japan Slated For 2023 Launch; Testing To Start In Feb

In over half a century of space-related activities in history, satellites have majorly been made out of aluminium, which, although tough, have been hazardous to the environment and driven the launch costs. However, scientists from Japan have now planned to eradicate such satellite drawbacks. The island country has now proposed the idea of developing a wooden satellite, that will be both environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

According to a report by Japan Today, scientists from Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry Co. have developed a wooden satellite that will be launched by 2023.

Specialities of the wooden satellite

The idea of wooden satellites, despite being nascent, sounds promising as it will no longer require the use of aluminium and hefty sums of money. Detailing about their usage and features, experts revealed that since the satellite's exterior would be made of wood, it would cause less strain on the environment as the wood will burn upon re-entry after the satellite is decommissioned. Using wood will also not be a problem owing to the ability of electromagnetic waves to penetrate through them, thus allowing the mounting of an antenna inside. Not to forget the launch costs which would be significantly driven down as aluminium will no longer be a component.

Talking about the design, the engineers explained that the satellite will contain an electronic substrate, that will be covered with wood and solar cells on the outside. Led by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takao Doi, the team will test the durability of wooden sheets belonging to different species of trees starting February. The test will reportedly be conducted in the experimental apparatus of the International Space Station where the wooden sheets will be exposed to space conditions for nine months. Presently a professor at Kyoto University, Doi told Japan Today that if everything goes according to the plan, the technology would inspire even the children to develop their own satellites.

Image: Unsplash