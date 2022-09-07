World's Most Powerful Solar Telescope Delivers Remarkable Closeup Of The Sun; See Pics

Marking the one-year anniversary of the Inouye Solar Telescope's inauguration, astronomers have released remarkably-detailed images of the Sun. According to an official release by the National Solar Observatory (NSO), these images by the world's most powerful solar observatory show a region 82,500 kilometers across at a resolution of 18 km.

"Yesterday marked the beginning of the Inouye Solar Telescope’s 50-year journey to revolutionize our understanding of the Sun, its magnetic behavior, and its influence on Earth", the NSO said in an official statement released on September 5.

The NSO revealed that the Inouye telescope observed the Sun's chromosphere which is the second of the three layers of the solar atmosphere, sandwiched between the inner photosphere and the outer corona.

(Inouye telescope's view of the chromosphere; Image: NSO/AURA/NSF)

(Image: NSO/AURA/NSF)

(Earth to scale on the Sun's surface; Image: NSO/AURA/NSF)

"NSF’s Inouye Solar Telescope is the world’s most powerful solar telescope that will forever change the way we explore and understand our sun,” said NSF Director, Sethuraman Panchanathan. “Its insights will transform how our nation, and the planet, predict and prepare for events like solar storms.” Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with a satellite facility in Maui, Hawaiʻi, the National Science Foundation’s observatory is operated by the NSO.

Apart from the charred-looking surface in the second image, the one below it features massive 'solar granules' each of which is about 1,600 kilometers wide. To get an idea of the size of these granules, a graphical representation of our planet has also been added to the image above. Since the commissioning of the Inouye telescope began, it has gathered data for more than 20 of the accepted scientific proposals and has conducted initial coordinated solar observations with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe and the ESA-NASA Solar Orbiter.

The NSF says that its flagship solar telescope will "write the next chapters of solar physics research", by observing the Sun in a way it has not been observed before.