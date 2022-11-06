Would Astronauts Really Face What Matt Damon Did In 'The Martian'? NASA Has An Answer

It’s the opening scene and an intense dust storm on Mars forces a crew of fictional NASA astronauts to abort their Ares 3 mission and head back to Earth. The massive storm, however, leaves Mark Whatney portrayed by Matt Damon stranded on the red planet, where he begins his struggle for survival.

Storms on Mars are infamous as they often grow to the size of continents and are visible through telescopes here on Earth. But are they really massive enough to threaten the lives of astronauts? Check out what NASA has to say.

Would astronauts actually face what Whatney did?

While storms on Mars do turn gigantic, they are not strong enough to strand an astronaut. The movie, which is based on the best-selling novel by Andy Weir, also shows strong winds ripping an antenna out of equipment and destroying the temporary habitats created by the Ares 3 crew, something which is also unlikely to happen.

“The key difference between Earth and Mars is that Mars’ atmospheric pressure is a lot less,” said plasma physicist William Farrell at NASA, adding, “So things get blown, but it’s not with the same intensity."

Scientists have observed that a normal storm on Mars encircles the entire planet once every three Martian years, which are referred to as 'global dust storms'. Moreover, these storms are estimated to have a top speed of about 96 km per hour, which is less than half the speed of some hurricane-force winds on Earth.

One major thing, apart from others, that the makers of The Martian got right is the quick accumulation of dust onto the solar panels, which Whatney is seen cleaning every now and then in the film. NASA says that this is a challenge astronauts would actually encounter once they get there. Dust on Mars is a reason why the rovers Spirit and Opportunity stopped their operations as they were not receiving enough sunlight on their solar panels. Needless to say, keeping the astronauts well-fed and fit will be another monumental challenge that NASA will face, and as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has warned, the first few astronauts might not make it back.