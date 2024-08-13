Published 14:02 IST, August 13th 2024
Stuck in Space: Sunita Williams Undergoes Hearing Test as Her Return Remains Uncertain
Sunita Williams and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore had on June 5 embarked on a seven-day mission to test the Starliner and certify it for human flights.
- Science
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Stuck in Space: Sunita Williams Undergoes Hearing Test as Her Return Remains Uncertain | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:02 IST, August 13th 2024