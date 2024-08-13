sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |
  • Home /
  • Science /
  • Stuck in Space: Sunita Williams Undergoes Hearing Test as Her Return Remains Uncertain

Published 14:02 IST, August 13th 2024

Stuck in Space: Sunita Williams Undergoes Hearing Test as Her Return Remains Uncertain

Sunita Williams and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore had on June 5 embarked on a seven-day mission to test the Starliner and certify it for human flights.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sunita Williams in Space
Stuck in Space: Sunita Williams Undergoes Hearing Test as Her Return Remains Uncertain | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:02 IST, August 13th 2024