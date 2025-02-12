Sunita Williams to Return to Earth Earlier Than Expected—NASA Announces New Dates

Washington: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) due to Boeing’s faulty Starliner capsule, are now expected to return earlier than scheduled, following a rescheduling decision by NASA.

According to a Reuters report, NASA has moved up the return timeline after swapping the spacecraft originally planned for an upcoming routine flight to the ISS.

The Crew-10 mission, initially set to launch on March 25, will now take off on March 12. This change allows for the earlier return of Williams and Wilmore, who have been on the ISS far longer than planned.

NASA announced that it has opted to use a previously flown SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, for the Crew-10 mission, instead of a new SpaceX capsule that faced production delays.

Before the flight, the agency will conduct a readiness assessment of Endeavour, which has previously flown on three missions.

Why Were Williams and Wilmore Stranded?

Williams and Wilmore have been aboard the ISS since June 2023, after Boeing’s Starliner capsule faced technical failures. Their mission was initially expected to last only one week, but repeated delays extended their stay.

The decision comes after former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly called on SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last month to bring the astronauts home “as soon as possible.”

While NASA had already planned the return, Trump blamed President Joe Biden for the delay. Musk also criticized Biden, even though SpaceX has been working with NASA to resolve the situation.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule, developed under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, has been plagued with engineering flaws. While the spacecraft returned to Earth in September, it did so without Williams and Wilmore, leaving them stranded on the ISS.

The Crew-10 spacecraft swap has also impacted SpaceX’s Fram2 private astronaut mission, which was set to use the Endeavour capsule for a polar-orbiting mission later this year.

NASA has assured that the astronauts will return “as soon as practical.” However, the exact return date for Williams and Wilmore has yet to be confirmed.