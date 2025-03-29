This Is The Organ Most Affected by Extended Space Travel, Check Details

Science News: Structure and function of the kidneys are altered by spaceflight, with galactic radiation causing permanent damage that would jeopardize any long-distance mission, a study revealed.

While several studies have suggested health risks for astronauts since humans first traveled beyond Earth's protective atmosphere, the new findings provide insight into the underlying causes of kidney-related issues.

A study was conducted under a University College London-led initiative involving over 40 institutions on five continents.

The team analyzed data from 20 research cohorts and samples associated with over 40 Low Earth orbit missions to the International Space Station, along with 11 simulations involving mice and rats.

This study is the most extensive analysis of kidney health during spaceflight to date and includes the first health dataset for commercial astronauts.

Additionally, it included seven simulations in which mice were exposed to radiation that simulated up to 2.5 years of cosmic travel beyond Earth’s magnetic field.

Function of Kidney Can Get Altered in Spaceflight

“We know the health issues astronauts face on shorter space missions, such as the increased risk of kidney stones, but we don’t fully understand why these problems occur, nor do we know what will happen during longer trips like a mission to Mars,” Dr Siew said.