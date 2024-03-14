×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event

A total solar eclipse arises when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, creating a perfect alignment where the moon completely covers the sun.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event | Image:NASA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Enthusiasts of astronomy and celestial phenomena are gearing up for a rare treat this year as a total solar eclipse is poised to grace the skies in April, promising a breathtaking display of nature's wonders. Scheduled to occur on April 8, the total solar eclipse is a rare astronomical phenomenon happening after a gap of many years. The total solar eclipse this year is expected to briefly turn the day sky dark. A total solar eclipse arises when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, creating a perfect alignment where the moon completely covers the sun and blocks the rays of the sun from reaching the earth. 

Total solar eclipse 2024 | Date, time, place and everything you need to know about it 

Mark your calendars as the solar eclipse is slated to commence on April 8 at 2:12 PM and conclude at 2:22 PM, offering a fleeting yet profound experience for those fortunate enough to witness it. 

The spectacle will unfold across regions including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and select parts of North America, offering spectators a front-row seat to nature's captivating performance. Regrettably, observers in India will be unable to partake in this rare event.

Advertisement

Adding to the anticipation, the day preceding the total solar eclipse will witness the moon positioned at a mere 3,60,000 kilometers from the Earth, its closest distance to our planet. 

This proximity will render the moon visibly larger in the sky, setting the stage for the perfect alignment that characterizes a total solar eclipse, while treating onlookers to a mesmerizing cosmic panorama.

Advertisement

Total solar eclipse 2024 - longest of its kind in the past 50 years 

Anticipated to last an impressive 7.5 minutes, this total solar eclipse promises to be the longest of its kind in the past fifty years. The extended duration, will offer spectators an unparalleled opportunity to marvel at the celestial spectacle unfolding before their eyes.e their eyes.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a minute ago
PM Modi's Defence Reforms

India's defence reforms

4 minutes ago
Houses

Vistry to build homes

5 minutes ago
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police

Missing Korean National

7 minutes ago
germany Ukraine

Germany on Taurus

8 minutes ago
where was taste of christmas filmed

Where was 'Taste of Chris

10 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee keeps lead

13 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys BO Feats

16 minutes ago
PV Sindhu struggled to find form in 2023

Sindhu goes down

16 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

MCA doubles prize money

18 minutes ago
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

19 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

19 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

19 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

20 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

21 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

23 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

24 minutes ago
A woman and her young son died in Rajasthan after a speeding car rammed their vehicle.

Rajasthan Road Accident

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 4 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News5 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo