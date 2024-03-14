Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event | Image: NASA

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Enthusiasts of astronomy and celestial phenomena are gearing up for a rare treat this year as a total solar eclipse is poised to grace the skies in April, promising a breathtaking display of nature's wonders. Scheduled to occur on April 8, the total solar eclipse is a rare astronomical phenomenon happening after a gap of many years. The total solar eclipse this year is expected to briefly turn the day sky dark. A total solar eclipse arises when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, creating a perfect alignment where the moon completely covers the sun and blocks the rays of the sun from reaching the earth.

Total solar eclipse 2024 | Date, time, place and everything you need to know about it

Mark your calendars as the solar eclipse is slated to commence on April 8 at 2:12 PM and conclude at 2:22 PM, offering a fleeting yet profound experience for those fortunate enough to witness it.

The spectacle will unfold across regions including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and select parts of North America, offering spectators a front-row seat to nature's captivating performance. Regrettably, observers in India will be unable to partake in this rare event.

Adding to the anticipation, the day preceding the total solar eclipse will witness the moon positioned at a mere 3,60,000 kilometers from the Earth, its closest distance to our planet.

This proximity will render the moon visibly larger in the sky, setting the stage for the perfect alignment that characterizes a total solar eclipse, while treating onlookers to a mesmerizing cosmic panorama.

Total solar eclipse 2024 - longest of its kind in the past 50 years

Anticipated to last an impressive 7.5 minutes, this total solar eclipse promises to be the longest of its kind in the past fifty years. The extended duration, will offer spectators an unparalleled opportunity to marvel at the celestial spectacle unfolding before their eyes.e their eyes.