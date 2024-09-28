Published 10:07 IST, September 28th 2024
What's Special About Dragon Pressure Suits That Sunita Williams Will Wear to Return Home
In addition to suit preparations, the Nasa astronauts aboard the orbiting laboratory are contributing in several research activities and experiments.
- Science News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
What's Special About Dragon Pressure Suits That Sunita Williams Will Wear to Return Home | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:07 IST, September 28th 2024