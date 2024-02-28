The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government is hanging by a thread in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress government faces a crisis after six of its MLAs cross-voted in the contest for the lone Rajya Sabha seat. The rebel MLAs were whisked away to Haryana's Panchkula and the Opposition BJP claimed that the ruling party had lost the mandate to continue in power. Meanwhile, Congress has dispatched three senior observers to the state capital Shimla and is struggling to keep Himachal Pradesh in its hands. Compounding the Congress's problems in Himachal Pradesh, state minister Vikramaditya Singh quit as minister after accusing CM Sukhu of overlooking MLAs and disrespecting his father and the Congress's tallest leader in the hill state, the late Virbhadra Singh.