The Burning Question: Cracks Widen in INDI as Leadership Disputes Threaten Opposition Unity

The INDI Alliance, initially heralded as a strong united opposition front to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now showing signs of internal discord and power struggles. The alliance, which brought together diverse political parties with the aim of unseating the BJP in the upcoming elections, is facing severe challenges as infighting and leadership disputes come to the fore. Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee has stirred controversy by asserting her leadership within the alliance, boldly claiming that the very concept of the INDI Alliance was her brainchild. This declaration has not only ruffled feathers but also triggered a visible power struggle among member parties. Notably, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has thrown its weight behind Lalu Prasad Yadav for a potential leadership role, further complicating the dynamics.