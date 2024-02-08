When PM Modi declined Imran Khan's midnight call after Balakot strike

In this video, Major Gaurav Arya talks about the news from India- Maldives row and in the other news he talks about Former High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria who revealed some untold secrets of return of then Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan & how he was rescued from Pakistan & the moment when PM Modi declined Imran Khan's call at midnight. Ajay Bisaria talked about PM Modi's decision to aim 9 missiles at Pakistan to secure Abhinandan's release. Major Gaurav Arya explains that how amid the ongoing tensions between India and Maldives, China has jumped in & manipulated the ministers of Maldives & how made them corrupt. After the Maldivian ministers made remarks on PM Modi, the concerned government suspended them.