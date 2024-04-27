Published Apr 26, 2024 at 12:42 AM IST
Arnab's Mega Exclusive with Chandrababu Naidu
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu joins Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a mega exclusive on Nation Wants To Know. The Telegu Desham Party (TDP) leader Naidu talks about his expectations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh assembly polls. Naidu also talks about his bitter rivalry with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and why he decided to ally with the BJP again. Naidu predicted a landslide victory for the NDA Alliance in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, as well as the BJP TDP Alliance in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also shed light on his relationship with BJP leaders like PM Modi, J.P. Nadda, Amit Shah and others.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu joins Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a mega exclusive on Nation Wants To Know. The Telegu Desham Party (TDP) leader Naidu talks about his expectations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh assembly polls. Naidu also talks about his bitter rivalry with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and why he decided to ally with the BJP again. Naidu predicted a landslide victory for the NDA Alliance in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, as well as the BJP TDP Alliance in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also shed light on his relationship with BJP leaders like PM Modi, J.P. Nadda, Amit Shah and others.